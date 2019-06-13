Macclesfield Town: League Two club yet to pay players' salaries for May

Macclesfield Town finished in 22nd place in League Two and stayed up of on the final day of the season

League Two side Macclesfield Town are yet to pay their players their salaries for May, BBC Radio Manchester have reported.

It is the second month players have had issues being paid, however April wages were eventually paid late.

Wages were due to be paid by the end of the month, with owner Amar Alkadhi suggesting they could be a week late.

The players had said they considered boycotting the club's final game of the season in protest last month.

The financially-troubled Silkmen are due back in the High Court on 26 June after a winding-up petition was adjourned.

Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) claims the club owe it £73,000.

Alkadhi, who has owned the club since the summer of 2014, says the sum owed to HMRC has already been paid.

A 1-1 draw with Cambridge United, coupled with Notts County's 3-1 loss at Swindon Town, saw Macclesfield end the season three points and one place above the League Two relegation zone.