Women's World Cup: Germany make it two wins out of two with victory over Spain

Germany made it two wins from two at the Women's World Cup as they claimed a narrow win over Spain in Group B.

Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Daebritz's scrappy first-half goal settled the contest and put the side ranked number two in the world all-but through to the knockout stages.

Spain dominated possession but the Germans scored against the run of play when Daebritz pounced on some hesitant defending to bundle the ball in at the far post.

The result meant that Germany will be assured of their place in the last 16 if South Africa fail to beat China on Thursday, while realistically they look set to top the group.

