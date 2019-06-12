Match ends, Nigeria 2, Korea Republic 0.
Nigeria 2-0 South Korea: Superb Asisat Oshoala goal helps Nigeria win
A brilliant goal by former Liverpool forward Asisat Oshoala helped earn Nigeria a first win at the 2019 Women's World Cup - and all but end South Korea's hopes of reaching the last-16.
Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.
Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.
South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.
Having qualified for the World Cup after finishing fifth at the 2018 Asian Cup, South Korea are anchored at the bottom of Group A with a goal difference of minus six.
They played well in spells against the champions of Africa but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal once again cost them.
After losing 4-0 to hosts France in their opening group game, they fired more blanks as Nigeria's 18-year-old keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had little to do.
Nigeria also came into this game on the back of a defeat after losing 3-0 to Norway. and had lost their previous three Women's World Cup games.
However, they were gifted the lead when Kim put the ball into her own net while under pressure from Nigeria's captain Desire Oparanozie.
There was a delay while the video assistant referee (VAR) checked for a possible handball against Oparanozie.
There was no luck about their second goal, however, Oshoala producing a superb piece of quality to score one of the goals of the tournament so far.
Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun was booked for diving while trying to win a penalty for South Korea.
Nigeria end five hour goal drought - the stats
- Nigeria had played for five hours and two minutes since scoring their last World Cup goal.
- South Korea's Ji So-yun was booked for simulation - the first yellow card for simulation in a Women's World Cup match since Erika for Brazil v USA in 2011.
- Nigeria won a World Cup game by more than one goal for only the second time. They beat Denmark 2-0 in 1999.
- Both own goals at this World Cup have come in games featuring Nigeria.
- Nigeria kept their first clean sheet in 15 Women's World Cup matches.
- Nigeria are the first team to both score and concede an own goal at the same Women's World Cup tournament since 1999.
Line-ups
Nigeria
- 16Nnadozie
- 20Okeke
- 5Ebi
- 3Ohale
- 4Ebere
- 11UchenduSubstituted forAyindeat 65'minutes
- 13Okobi
- 10ChikweluBooked at 61mins
- 8OshoalaSubstituted forKanuat 83'minutes
- 9Oparanozie
- 17OrdegaSubstituted forImoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oluehi
- 2Okoronkwo
- 6Nwabuoku
- 7Imo
- 12Kanu
- 14Ikidi
- 15Ajibade
- 18Ayinde
- 19Ihezuo
- 21Jonathan
- 22Ogebe
- 23Chukwudi
South Korea
- 18Kim
- 20Kim
- 4HwangBooked at 71mins
- 5Kim
- 16Jang
- 23KangSubstituted forLeeat 76'minutes
- 7LeeSubstituted forMoonat 56'minutes
- 8Cho
- 17Lee
- 10JiBooked at 49mins
- 11JungSubstituted forYeoat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kang
- 2Lee
- 3Jeong
- 6Lim
- 9Moon
- 12Kang
- 13Yeo
- 14Shin
- 15Lee
- 19Lee
- 21Jung
- 22Son
- Referee:
- Anastasia Pustovoytova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nigeria 2, Korea Republic 0.
Attempt missed. Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Moon Mi-Ra (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Attempt blocked. Jang Sel-Gi (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Attempt saved. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kim Do-Yeon.
Attempt missed. Halimatu Ayinde (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anam Imo.
Attempt saved. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jang Sel-Gi with a cross.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Attempt saved. Moon Mi-Ra (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kim Hye-Ri with a cross.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Desire Oparanozie.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Uchenna Kanu replaces Asisat Oshoala.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Osinachi Ohale.
Attempt missed. Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Halimatu Ayinde.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Anam Imo replaces Francisca Ordega.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Lee So-Dam replaces Kang Chae-Rim.
Goal!
Goal! Nigeria 2, Korea Republic 0. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chidinma Okeke.
Booking
Hwang Bo-Ram (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hwang Bo-Ram (Korea Republic).
Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Offside, Nigeria. Onome Ebi tries a through ball, but Asisat Oshoala is caught offside.
Foul by Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic).
Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kang Chae-Rim (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Halimatu Ayinde replaces Chinaza Uchendu.
Attempt missed. Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yeo Min-Ji with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Osinachi Ohale.
Attempt blocked. Moon Mi-Ra (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeo Min-Ji with a cross.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Onome Ebi.
Attempt blocked. Yeo Min-Ji (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).
Booking
Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rita Chikwelu (Nigeria).
Attempt blocked. Ngozi Okobi (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chinaza Uchendu.