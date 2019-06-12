Uefa pricing out Hampden fans, says John Collins

John Collins says ticket prices are flawed for Euro 2020 finals matches at Hampden

Former Scotland midfielder John Collins says working-class fans are being priced out of the Euro 2020 finals matches at Hampden.

Tickets for the three group games and last-16 tie to be held at the national stadium go on sale on Wednesday, costing £45, £111 and £165.

"I would love to see prices really cheap, for working-class families," said Collins.

"I'd like to see family tickets. But we don't price the tickets, that's Uefa.

"I believe 45 euros is the cheapest tickets so hopefully the Scottish public will buy those up. I don't think they'll be buying the expensive ones."

Collins played for Scotland the last time they reached a major tournament, the 1998 World Cup in France, and also turned out at Euro 96 in his 58-cap career.

"If Scotland qualify for the finals you could sell Hampden out twice, no doubt about that," he added.