Women's World Cup: Scotland must take points from Japan - Caroline Weir

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland must take something from Friday's second Women's World Cup group game against Japan, according to midfielder Caroline Weir.

Shelley Kerr's side were beaten 2-1 by England on Sunday in Nice in their Group D opener.

Japan, finalists in 2015, were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Argentina on Monday and will be out to make amends in Rennes in Friday.

"We need to take something from that game," Manchester City's Weir said.

"Argentina played well the other night but Japan isn't going to be an easy game - they are seventh in the world so they are a top team with a lot of experience in World Cups.

"We know it's going to be tough but we go into the game with confidence. We're more physical than them and hopefully that will cause them a problem."

The Japanese won the tournament in 2011, and despite having declined as a force since reaching the final last time out, they are now focusing on developing a side for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"Japan are a technical team, they won't be as physical as England and maybe not as aggressive in their presses, but they come with other qualities.

"They're very tactically switched on, technical, difficult to play against, they're running off you in different areas of the pitch so something to be mindful of.

"They've got some top players who play at big clubs who are experienced in these big games. That's a challenge."