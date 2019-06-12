Jim McGuinness: Former Donegal GAA boss sacked by US club Charlotte Independence

McGuinness led Donegal to their second All-Ireland gaelic football title in 2012

Former Donegal gaelic football boss Jim McGuinness has been sacked from his role as manager of US football club Charlotte Independence.

McGuinness, 46, was appointed to the role with the second-tier US club last December but a run of only one win in 14 games has led to his departure.

Club president Jim McPhilliamy thanked McGuinness "for his service".

"Our performance is measured on the pitch. Collectively, we've fallen short," said McPhilliamy.

A statement on the club's website said that they had "parted ways" with the Donegal man.

The Glenties native was given a three-year contract by the USL Eastern Conference club last December.

"Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward," added the club's president.

McGuinness' job in the US was his first senior management role with a soccer club following a performance consultant post with Celtic and an assistant coach's position with Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

The former Donegal player was appointed to his county's GAA manager's position in the autumn of 2010.

He led the team to the Ulster title the following summer and a year later guided Donegal to only the county's second All-Ireland title.

Donegal's playing system under McGuinness did not meet with universal acclaim as the team adopted a massed defence approach before attempting to break at pace following turnovers.

Two months after Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland triumph, he was appointed as performance consultant by Celtic and he combined that role with his GAA duties until shortly after his county's All-Ireland Final defeat by Kerry in 2014.

In the summer of 2017, he became the assistant to coach Roger Schmidt at Beijing Sinobo Guoan but stepped down six months later, citing "personal family reasons".