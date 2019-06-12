Helder Costa: Leeds United target deal for Wolves' Portugal international

Helder Costa scored one Premier League goal for Wolves last season - in a 3-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley in December

Leeds United are targeting Wolves forward Helder Costa as they prepare for another push at promotion to the Premier League next season.

Financial Fair Play concerns mean Leeds have already decided to focus on the loan market this summer.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa also hopes England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison will return for 2019-20.

Harrison, who played 42 times for Leeds last term, has two years left on his Manchester City contract.

In addition, Leeds are keen on Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, although Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is also hoping to take the 22-year-old back to Ibrox after he excelled on loan with the Glasgow club in 2018-19.

The move for Costa, though, is the most audacious.

Wolves paid Benfica a club record fee of £13m to turn a loan move into a permanent deal in January 2017.

Costa scored on his full debut for Portugal against Scotland in October 2018 and he made 25 Premier League appearances last term as Wolves secured European qualification for the first time since 1980.

Despite being in the Championship's top two for much of the season, Leeds eventually missed out on automatic promotion back to the top flight and were then beaten by Derby in the play-off semi-final.