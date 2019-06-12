Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria drop Haris Belkebla 'to maintain discipline'

Brest's Haris Belkebla played for Algeria at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has confirmed that Haris Belkebla has been dropped from the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Belmadi explained that it was in order to 'maintain discipline' in the squad ahead of the finals in Egypt which begin on 21 June.

"The national team coach Djamel Belmadi has decided to exclude Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla from the Africa Cup of Nations training camp.

"The coach's decision was to maintain discipline within the group, which he considers paramount," the Algerian Football Federation posted in a statement on Wednesday.

His omission follows video footage of Belkebla appearing on social media exposing his backside on a live stream of an online game.

The Brest midfielder apologised to the Algerian delegation, but was nonetheless sent home.

USM Alger midfielder Mohamed Benkhemassa is expected to replace him, but the federation is yet to confirm Belkabla's replacement.