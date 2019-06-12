Cole Stockton: Morecambe sign striker from Tranmere Rovers

Stockton scored two goals in 20 games for Tranmere last season before ending the campaign on loan at Wrexham

Morecambe have re-signed Cole Stockton on a free transfer after the striker's deal at Tranmere Rovers expired.

The 25-year-old had loan spells with the Shrimps during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns, scoring 12 goals in 33 appearances during those stints.

Stockton, who has also played for Hearts and Carlisle, has agreed a one-year contract at the Globe Arena.

"We know how he works and likewise he knows what's expected of him here," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

