Wales fall to late defeat in Hungary

Wales succumbed to a late defeat in Hungary that could prove to be a severe blow to their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020.

Roared on by a vociferous home crowd, Hungary threatened from set-pieces in a goalless first half during which Wales showed fleeting signs of their attacking potential but also left themselves defensively exposed.

Ryan Giggs' side had a glorious chance to take the lead after an hour, as David Brooks and Tom Lawrence combined to tee up Gareth Bale - but the Real Madrid forward horribly miscued his close-range effort into the hands of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

That was to prove costly as Wales failed to deal with a long ball to Hungarian striker Adam Szalai, who held off a weak challenge from James Lawrence and laid the ball on to Mate Patkai, who finished confidently to spark riotous celebrations in Budapest.

