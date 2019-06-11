European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Italy0Bos-Herze1

Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Line-ups

Italy

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5Mancini
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8JorginhoBooked at 14mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 21Quagliarella
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Belotti
  • 11El Shaarawy
  • 12Cragno
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 14Chiesa
  • 15Sensi
  • 16Florenzi
  • 17Immobile
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Cristante

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 2CivicBooked at 44mins
  • 7BesicBooked at 43mins
  • 10Pjanic
  • 21Saric
  • 8Visca
  • 14Gojak
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Kovacevic
  • 5Nastic
  • 6Memisevic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 15Sunjic
  • 16Bajic
  • 18Prevljak
  • 19Vrancic
  • 20Zakaric
  • 22Piric
  • 23Milosevic
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Italy 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.

Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Booking

Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ibrahim Sehic tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.

Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Goal!

Goal! Italy 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Edin Visca.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Elvis Saric tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Gianluca Mancini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt saved. Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darko Todorovic with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jorginho (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jorginho (Italy).

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jorginho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland431062410
2Germany330010289
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus401318-71
5Estonia300319-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42115417
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales31112204
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430111389
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania41123304
5Moldova411228-64
6Andorra400409-90

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium440091812
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420245-16
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy4301111109
2Finland43015239
3Bos-Herze42115507
4Armenia42026426
5Greece411247-34
6Liechtenstein4004012-120
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you