First Half ends, Italy 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.
Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 5Mancini
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 4Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8JorginhoBooked at 14mins
- 6Verratti
- 20Bernardeschi
- 21Quagliarella
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Belotti
- 11El Shaarawy
- 12Cragno
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Chiesa
- 15Sensi
- 16Florenzi
- 17Immobile
- 22Gollini
- 23Cristante
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Todorovic
- 3Bicakcic
- 17Zukanovic
- 2CivicBooked at 44mins
- 7BesicBooked at 43mins
- 10Pjanic
- 21Saric
- 8Visca
- 14Gojak
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Kovacevic
- 5Nastic
- 6Memisevic
- 9Duljevic
- 13Cimirot
- 15Sunjic
- 16Bajic
- 18Prevljak
- 19Vrancic
- 20Zakaric
- 22Piric
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ibrahim Sehic tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Goal!
Goal! Italy 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Elvis Saric tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Gianluca Mancini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darko Todorovic with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jorginho (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jorginho.