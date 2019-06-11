European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Germany5Estonia0

Germany v Estonia

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Kehrer
  • 4Ginter
  • 15Süle
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21Gündogan
  • 11Reus
  • 20Gnabry
  • 19Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 5Tah
  • 7Draxler
  • 9Werner
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Klostermann
  • 16Halstenberg
  • 17Stark
  • 22Ulreich
  • 23Havertz

Estonia

  • 12Lepmets
  • 23Teniste
  • 16TammBooked at 25mins
  • 5Vihmann
  • 18Mets
  • 3Pikk
  • 2Kams
  • 20Dmitrijev
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 7Puri
  • 10Zenjov

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 4Kait
  • 6Miller
  • 8Sinyavskiy
  • 9Sorga
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 13Kreida
  • 15Sappinen
  • 17Roosnupp
  • 19Kallaste
  • 21Kuusk
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 5, Estonia 0.

Attempt saved. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).

Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).

Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 5, Estonia 0. Marco Reus (Germany) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 4, Estonia 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Joonas Tamm (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Germany. Leon Goretzka draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Joonas Tamm (Estonia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

Goal!

Goal! Germany 3, Estonia 0. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gert Kams.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 2, Estonia 0. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a headed pass.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 1, Estonia 0. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Nico Schulz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland431062410
2Germany330010289
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus401318-71
5Estonia300319-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42115417
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales31112204
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430111389
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania41123304
5Moldova411228-64
6Andorra400409-90

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium440091812
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420245-16
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy4301111109
2Finland43015239
3Bos-Herze42115507
4Armenia42026426
5Greece411247-34
6Liechtenstein4004012-120
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

