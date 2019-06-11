First Half ends, Germany 5, Estonia 0.
Germany v Estonia
-
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 2Kehrer
- 4Ginter
- 15Süle
- 14Schulz
- 18Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 21Gündogan
- 11Reus
- 20Gnabry
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 5Tah
- 7Draxler
- 9Werner
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 13Klostermann
- 16Halstenberg
- 17Stark
- 22Ulreich
- 23Havertz
Estonia
- 12Lepmets
- 23Teniste
- 16TammBooked at 25mins
- 5Vihmann
- 18Mets
- 3Pikk
- 2Kams
- 20Dmitrijev
- 14Vassiljev
- 7Puri
- 10Zenjov
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 4Kait
- 6Miller
- 8Sinyavskiy
- 9Sorga
- 11Ojamaa
- 13Kreida
- 15Sappinen
- 17Roosnupp
- 19Kallaste
- 21Kuusk
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).
Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 5, Estonia 0. Marco Reus (Germany) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 4, Estonia 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Joonas Tamm (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Germany. Leon Goretzka draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Joonas Tamm (Estonia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 3, Estonia 0. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gert Kams.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Estonia 0. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a headed pass.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, Estonia 0. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Nico Schulz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.