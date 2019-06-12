Jonathan Woodgate: Middlesbrough set to appoint former defender as new manager

Jonathan Woodgate (left) worked as a coach alongside former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis (right)

Middlesbrough are set to name their ex-defender Jonathan Woodgate as manager following the exit of previous boss Tony Pulis, reports BBC Tees Sport.

Woodgate, 39, was part of the coaching set-up under Pulis but has never been a manager before.

Coach Steve Round is also expected to rejoin the Championship side to work as Woodgate's assistant.

Pulis left Boro in May after they failed to reach the play-offs but Woodgate stayed on the coaching staff.

Former Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Tottenham centre-half Woodgate helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16 during his second spell as a player but was then released.

Across two spells with his hometown club, Woodgate played 112 games but made just one appearance in their promotion-winning 2015-16 season.

Woodgate, who won eight caps for England, later retired and went on to take on a role with Liverpool as a scout.