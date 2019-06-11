Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient move tributes to manager

All non-floral tributes to Orient manager Justin Edinburgh are now inside the club's stadium by the home dugout

Leyton Orient have moved shirts and scarves left in tribute to manager Justin Edinburgh inside the Breyer Group Stadium in order to protect them.

Some items placed outside the east London ground had been taken before the club took the decision.

Orient manager Edinburgh died at the age of 49 on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"The stadium continues to be open for people to pay their respects," the League Two club tweeted.

Former Southend United, Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth player Edinburgh led the O's to the National League title last season in his first full campaign in charge.

He managed three non-league clubs as well as Newport County, Gillingham and Northampton Town before being appointed by Orient in November 2017.

The club are in a period of mourning following his death, with club offices reopening on Wednesday.