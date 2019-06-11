Zeli Ismail: Bradford winger signs after Walsall release

Zeli Ismail was born in Albania and has represented England at Under-16 and Under-17 level

Bradford City have signed winger Zeli Ismail following his release by Walsall on an initial one-year deal.

Ismail, who was born in Albania but played for England as a junior, made 48 league appearances for the Saddlers across two seasons.

The 25-year-old ex-Wolves player is hoping to help the Bantams turn their fortunes around following last season's relegation to League Two.

"Hopefully we can climb back up and really push on," Ismail said.

Bradford boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: "In Zeli, we have beaten off competition from other clubs to sign a very good, technical player.

"He can go past people and is at a good age with plenty of experience."

Ismail joins goalkeeper Sam Hornby, and defenders Tyler French and Ben Richards-Everton as new players at Valley Parade.