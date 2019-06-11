Kyle Howkins: Newport County sign ex-West Brom defender

Kyle Howkins (L) challenges Newport striker Padraig Amond while on loan at Port Vale

Newport County have signed Kyle Howkins on a two-year deal after the defender was released by West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old, who is 6ft 5in tall, has played on loan for Port Vale, Cambridge United, Mansfield and Kidderminster.

"He's a young, promising centre back who has the potential to play higher," Exiles boss Michael Flynn said.

"Kyle is someone I've kept my eye on for almost two years and even tried signing him on loan in the past."