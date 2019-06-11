USA 13-0 Thailand: United States claim biggest ever Women's World Cup win

Women's World Cup - Group F
The United States recorded the biggest ever victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup as they crushed Thailand 13-0.

The 2015 winners were 3-0 up at half-time, scored four times in 10 minutes in the second half and then added six more goals in the last 16 minutes.

Alex Morgan scored five times for the United States with two goals apiece for Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis.

Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored to beat Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina.

The United States' previous biggest win in the tournament was a 7-0 success over Chinese Taipei in 1991, while Germany's thrashing of Argentina came in 2007.

More to follow.

Line-ups

USA

  • 1Naeher
  • 5O'Hara
  • 7Dahlkemper
  • 8ErtzSubstituted forPughat 69'minutes
  • 19Dunn
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forLloydat 57'minutes
  • 9Horan
  • 3Mewis
  • 17HeathSubstituted forPressat 57'minutes
  • 13Morgan
  • 15Rapinoe

Substitutes

  • 2Pugh
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 6Brian
  • 10Lloyd
  • 11Krieger
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Sonnett
  • 18Harris
  • 20Long
  • 21Franch
  • 22McDonald
  • 23Press

Thailand

  • 18Chor-Charoenying
  • 9PhetwisetSubstituted forSrimaneeat 71'minutes
  • 3Chinwong
  • 2Saengkoon
  • 10Srangthaisong
  • 21Sung-Ngoen
  • 20BoothduangSubstituted forKhueanpetat 35'minutes
  • 5Phancha
  • 12ThongsombutSubstituted forDangdaat 65'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 7Intamee
  • 8Nildhamrong

Substitutes

  • 1Boonsing
  • 4Sritala
  • 6Khueanpet
  • 11Chuchuen
  • 13Srimanee
  • 14Pengngam
  • 15Waen-Ngoen
  • 16Saengchan
  • 17Dangda
  • 19Sornsai
  • 22Sornpao
  • 23Philawan
Referee:
Laura Fortunato
Attendance:
18,591

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamThailand
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home40
Away2
Shots on Target
Home20
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, USA 13, Thailand 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, USA 13, Thailand 0.

Goal!

Goal! USA 13, Thailand 0. Carli Lloyd (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Morgan with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mallory Pugh.

Goal!

Goal! USA 12, Thailand 0. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! USA 11, Thailand 0. Mallory Pugh (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Morgan.

Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Samantha Mewis with a headed pass.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Kanjanaporn Saengkoon.

Goal!

Goal! USA 10, Thailand 0. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.

Goal!

Goal! USA 9, Thailand 0. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mallory Pugh following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Suchawadee Nildhamrong.

Goal!

Goal! USA 8, Thailand 0. Alex Morgan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christen Press.

Booking

Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kelley O'Hara (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taneekarn Dangda (Thailand).

Substitution

Substitution, Thailand. Orathai Srimanee replaces Warunee Phetwiset.

Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Mallory Pugh replaces Julie Ertz.

Foul by Alex Morgan (USA).

Sukanya Chor-Charoenying (Thailand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.

Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.

Substitution

Substitution, Thailand. Taneekarn Dangda replaces Rattikan Thongsombut.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Natthakarn Chinwong.

Attempt missed. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christen Press with a cross following a corner.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Natthakarn Chinwong.

Attempt blocked. Christen Press (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.

Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samantha Mewis.

Hand ball by Alex Morgan (USA).

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Christen Press replaces Tobin Heath.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Carli Lloyd replaces Rose Lavelle.

Goal!

Goal! USA 7, Thailand 0. Rose Lavelle (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samantha Mewis.

Goal!

Goal! USA 6, Thailand 0. Samantha Mewis (USA) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Rose Lavelle (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! USA 5, Thailand 0. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobin Heath with a cross.

Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.

