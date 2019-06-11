USA 13-0 Thailand: United States claim biggest ever Women's World Cup win

Alex Morgan scored five times, including four goals in the second half

The United States recorded the biggest ever victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup as they crushed Thailand 13-0.

The 2015 winners were 3-0 up at half-time, scored four times in 10 minutes in the second half and then added six more goals in the last 16 minutes.

Alex Morgan scored five times for the United States with two goals apiece for Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis.

Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored to beat Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina.

The United States' previous biggest win in the tournament was a 7-0 success over Chinese Taipei in 1991, while Germany's thrashing of Argentina came in 2007.

More to follow.