Chile 0-2 Sweden: Europeans score two late goals in Women's World Cup match
Two late goals gave Olympic Games runners-up Sweden a winning start to their Women's World Cup campaign as they finally ended Chile's resistance in a rain-affected Group F match.
A lightning storm in the second half saw the players taken off the pitch for 40 minutes before Kosovare Asllani shot into the roof of the net in the 83rd minute to give Sweden a deserved lead.
Substitute Madelen Janogy scored a fine individual goal, dribbling past several Chile players, to add a second in the fifth minute of injury time.
The Europeans had earlier been frustrated by Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler, who made a spectacular one-handed stop on the line to keep out Nilla Fischer's close-range glancing header.
Sweden, beaten 2-1 by Germany in the 2016 Olympic Games final in Rio, had 24 shots and 69% of possession against a Chile side who were playing in their first match at a World Cup finals.
However, the Swedes were wasteful in front of goal with Elin Rubensson heading at Endler and Stina Blackstenius firing over and then heading off target when unmarked six yards out.
Blackstenius again headed wide and Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson curled a shot over before the players were taken off the pitch in the 72nd minute because of thunder and lightning, after the first half had been played in glorious sunshine.
Chile, ranked 39th in the world, 30 places below the Europeans, again had to soak up pressure when the game restarted with Endler making another fine save by tipping over Sofia Jakobsson's shot from the edge of the penalty area.
But the Paris St-Germain goalkeeper was finally beaten with seven minutes left, before Janogy took advantage of some tired Chile players to double Sweden's advantage.
The South Americans repeatedly gave the ball away, did not win a corner and only had one weak shot on target.
Karen Araya had two speculative 35-yard efforts, with one shot narrowly off target and the other held by Hedvig Lindahl, the goalkeeper who played her final game for Chelsea last month.
Chile's winless run continues - the stats
- Chile women's national team are still winless in all competitions in 2019 - nine matches (drew three, lost six). Their last win came back in November 2018 (3-2 v Australia).
- Since Brazil won their first ever Women's World Cup match back in 1991, beating Japan 1-0, each of the other four sides from South America playing in their first such match have all lost without scoring (Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile).
- Sweden have won a Women's World Cup match for the first time since July 2011 (2-1 v France in a third-place playoff game), ending a run of four such games without a win (drew three, lost one).
- Sweden's starting XI in their narrow victory over Chile had an average age of 29 years and 138 days, the oldest they have named in a Women's World Cup match in what was their 34th game at the tournament.
- Kosovare Asllani's opener for Sweden was their 20th attempt of the match and just their fifth on target. It was her 33rd strike for her country, but her first World Cup goal.
- Madelen Janogy has scored in both of her last two appearances for the Swedish national side having not scored in any of her first three games at senior international level.
- Chelsea Women left-back Magdalena Eriksson won her 50th cap for Sweden.
What's next?
Sweden take on Thailand at 14:00 BST in Nice on Sunday, 16 June, before Chile face reigning world champions the United States three hours later in Paris.
Line-ups
Chile
- 1Endler
- 15Galaz
- 3GuerreroBooked at 78mins
- 18Sáez
- 17Toro
- 8Araya
- 10AedoSubstituted forSotoat 84'minutes
- 4Lara
- 20Zamora
- 9UrrutiaSubstituted forLópezat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Balmaceda
Substitutes
- 2Soto
- 5Díaz
- 6Soto
- 7Rojas
- 11López
- 12Campos
- 13Grez
- 14Pardo
- 16Pinilla
- 19Huenteo
- 22Durán
- 23Torrero
Sweden
- 1Lindahl
- 4Glas
- 5Fischer
- 3Sembrant
- 6ErikssonBooked at 67mins
- 23RubenssonSubstituted forJanogyat 81'minutes
- 17Seger
- 10Jakobsson
- 9Asllani
- 18RolföSubstituted forHurtigat 65'minutes
- 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forAnvegardat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersson
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 12Falk
- 13Ilestedt
- 14Roddar
- 15Bjorn
- 16Zigiotti Olme
- 19Anvegard
- 20Larsson
- 21Musovic
- 22Schough
- Referee:
- Lucila Venegas Montes
- Attendance:
- 15,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chile 0, Sweden 2.
Booking
Paloma López (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paloma López (Chile).
Goal!
Goal! Chile 0, Sweden 2. Madelen Janogy (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paloma López (Chile).
Attempt missed. Francisca Lara (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paloma López.
Foul by Linda Sembrant (Sweden).
Daniela Zamora (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross.
Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javiera Toro (Chile).
Attempt missed. Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.
Attempt missed. Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Rocío Soto replaces Yanara Aedo.
Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).
Su Helen Galaz (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chile 0, Sweden 1. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.
Attempt missed. Madelen Janogy (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nilla Fischer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Madelen Janogy replaces Elin Rubensson.
Caroline Seger (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paloma López (Chile).
Booking
Carla Guerrero (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carla Guerrero (Chile).
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Rosario Balmaceda (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Christiane Endler.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Christiane Endler.
Attempt saved. Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nilla Fischer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Seger (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lina Hurtig (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yanara Aedo (Chile).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paloma López (Chile).
Booking
Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.