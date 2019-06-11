Women's World Cup: 'Surprise' draw won't alter Scotland approach

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Argentina 0-0 Japan

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Japan's "surprise" draw with Women's World Cup outsiders Argentina will not alter Scotland's approach against the former world champions on Friday, says coach Andy Thomson.

The stalemate in Paris means Shelley Kerr's team could climb into second in Group D if they overcome the side ranked seventh in the world on Friday.

Scotland opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat by England on Sunday.

"Maybe the end result was a surprise," said Thomson.

"Argentina had a good game-plan and made it difficult for Japan, who started to panic and didn't create as much as they should've done.

"We know they'll be desperate to beat us so they'll have a different mind-set for how they approach us, but that's something we knew before the campaign started so nothing changes for us.

"We're fully aware of how difficult it will be but we're full of confidence that we can do well."

Thomson, 48, has explained how Scotland have reflected on the defeat to England in Nice in what was the nation's first ever game in the competition.

While describing himself "delighted" with how things have gone, he acknowledges there is room for improvement before Friday's tie with Japan.

"We've reflected on how we approached the England game as coaches - not just the players, but as a group," said Thomson, who also assisted Kerr at Lowland League side Stirling University.

"The disappointing part of the England game was our possession, which is something we'll look to rectify, but we always look at our performance and how we could've approached the game differently.

"For me and Shelley it's been a brilliant experience as a coach and as a manager testing yourself under difficult circumstances, and so far we're really delighted with how it's gone."

The former Queen of the South, Falkirk and Queens Park Rangers forward has described his World Cup as an "unbelievable" experience so far.

Never capped by his country as a player, Thomson added: "Never in a million years would I have got there as a player. To get here as a coach is brilliant and I'm just lapping it up, the players are as well."