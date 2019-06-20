League Two fixtures 2019-20: Salford host Stevenage, Orient at home to Cheltenham on opening day

Ross Embleton (left) was named as Leyton Orient's interim head coach after the death of Justin Edinburgh

Salford City's first game in the English Football League will be at home to Stevenage during the opening weekend of the League Two season.

Leyton Orient, promoted alongside Salford, host Cheltenham in what will be their first match since the death of manager Justin Edinburgh.

Newport County and Mansfield Town, who met in the play-offs in May, will also face each other on Saturday, 3 August.

Sol Campbell's Macclesfield Town begin their campaign at Exeter City.

Relegated sides Bradford and Scunthorpe host Cambridge and Swindon respectively.

Plymouth - whose new manager Ryan Lowe took Bury up from the fourth tier last season - go to Crewe on the opening day, while Walsall, who also came down last season, start away at Northampton.

Opening League Two fixtures

Saturday, 3 August, 15:00 BST kick-off (unless stated)

Salford City v Stevenage (12:30 BST)

Bradford City v Cambridge United

Carlisle United v Crawley Town

Colchester United v Port Vale

Crewe Alexandra v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City v Macclesfield Town

Forest Green Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Leyton Orient v Cheltenham Town

Morecambe v Grimsby Town

Newport County v Mansfield Town

Northampton Town v Walsall

Scunthorpe United v Swindon Town

Emotional occasion for O's

Leyton Orient's opening match is sure to be an emotional occasion for all at the club following the death of their popular manager, who passed away on 8 June aged 49 after a cardiac arrest.

Former Tottenham full-back Edinburgh led Orient to the National League title last season, ending their two-year absence from the EFL, while they were also beaten in the final of the FA Trophy.

On Sunday, Orient chairman Nigel Travis said several tributes were being considered to honour Edinburgh - among the ideas put forward by supporters was to rename a stand at their stadium.

Ross Embleton, who was Edinburgh's assistant, was named interim head coach on Wednesday.

Salford prepare for EFL bow

Ambitious Salford, co-owned by six former Manchester United players, have won four promotions in five seasons to reach the EFL for the first time in their history.

They will be involved in the early kick-off on the first Saturday of the campaign, before a trip to Crawley on 10 August and a home fixture against Port Vale seven days later.

The Ammies will also be included in the Carabao Cup for the first time this season and they will find out their first-round opponents on Thursday at 19:00 BST.