Women's World Cup: Jill Roord's late goal gives Netherlands a win over New Zealand

European champions the Netherlands scored an injury-time winner to break New Zealand's resistance in their opening Women's World Cup match in Le Havre.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema could have had a hat-trick as the Dutch dominated possession in front of their noisy fans, who made up the majority of the 10,654 crowd.

But it was New Zealand, seeking a first World Cup win in their fifth tournament appearance, who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Olivia Chance struck the bar early in the first half.

Tom Sermanni's side - ranked 19th in the world, 11 places beneath the Netherlands - defended stoutly and looked set for a point before substitute Jill Roord headed in from close range.

