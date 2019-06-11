Graham Carey: Plymouth Argyle midfielder joins CSKA Sofia

Graham Carey is swapping League Two for the Bulgarian top flight and a Europa League campaign

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Graham Carey has left the club to join Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old Irishman moved to Home Park in 2015 from Ross County.

He was a mainstay of the side which reached the 2016 League Two play-off final and which won promotion to League One the following season.

"Despite an improved offer to remain at Home Park, Graham Carey has decided to move on to another challenge," Argyle said in a statement on Twitter.

Carey, who was out of contract, was twice named Argyle's Player of the Year and scored 49 goals in 197 appearances for the Pilgrims.

