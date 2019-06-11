Europa League: Barry Town United aim to recapture European magic

Barry Town United manager Gavin Chesterfield hopes to add a new chapter to the club's history of European adventures after drawing Cliftonville in the Europa League preliminary round.

It is 16 years since the club's previous incarnation - Barry Town - last played in Europe.

In the 1990s and early noughties, Barry faced Dynamo Kiev and beat Porto in the home leg of a 9-3 aggregate loss.

"Let's go and add our name to that list," Chesterfield told BBC Wales.

Off-field turmoil saw Barry fall out of Welsh domestic football's top flight and reformed as a fan run club, following a High Court ruling in 2013 which saved their status in the Welsh pyramid.

They returned to the Welsh Premier League in 2017 and finished third in 2018-19 to clinch a place in the Europa League.

Chesterfield added that the background meant Tuesday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, was a landmark for the club.

"It was hugely emotional for everyone associated with the club," he said.

"Some of the guys have been through it for many years and never thought they would see it again.

"There's no denying it's been a fantastic journey."

The first leg against Northern Irish club Cliftonville is scheduled for 27 June at the Cardiff Athletics Stadium, with the return on Thursday 4 July at Solitude.

Ironically, Barry will be in Northern Ireland to play Ballymena in a friendly on 22 June.

"Going out to Ballymena we might show a little bit of our hand, but in reality when it comes down to the night I'm sure it will all be different," added Chesterfield.

'Surreal' for Cardiff Met

Cardiff Met are Wales' other team in the Europa League preliminary round and manager Christian Edwards said it was "surreal" to be involved in the draw.

His side will face Progres Niederkorn, who conquered Rangers in 2017.

"It really sank in when the Champions League music started playing in the auditorium," said Edwards.

"You're thinking 'it's a bit surreal that Cardiff Met University from the Third Division 10 years ago is now sat in an auditorium waiting for a Europa Cup draw' and it was a very proud moment for myself, the players and the football club at the university. A fantastic day.

"It's probably the tie that nobody wanted. They are a strong, seeded side who beat Rangers there last year, and got to the third qualifying round the year before."