Euro 2020: Hampden tickets for finals matches cost up to £165

Tickets for the Euro 2020 finals matches at Hampden Park will go on sale on Wednesday, with the most expensive tickets costing £165 (185 euros).

The Glasgow ground will stage three group games and one last-16 match.

There are three grades of prices for each of those games, with £111 the category two price and £45 for the least expensive seats.

The same three categories will be charged for the group stage and last-16 games at Wembley.

However, the cheapest ticket for a semi-final ticket at Wembley will be £76, with the most expensive ticket for the final at England's home ground set at £841. Tickets for all venues will be available until 12 July.

The qualification campaign for Euro 2020 concludes later this year, with Glasgow and London two of the 12 cities hosting finals matches.

All prices approximate after conversion from euros