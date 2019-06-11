Jordan Bowery: MK Dons sign striker from Crewe Alexandra

Aston Villa, Chesterfield, Rotherham, Leyton Orient and Crewe are among Jordan Bowery's former clubs

Newly-promoted MK Dons have signed Crewe Alexandra striker Jordan Bowery on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old previously played in the Premier League with Aston Villa and scored 24 goals in 118 games for Crewe.

Bowery, who rejected a new deal at Gresty Road, becomes the Dons' fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

The versatile forward said he was pleased to have joined "a big club with big ambitions", which will play in League One next season.

The length of his contract has not been disclosed.

Bowery's arrival at Stadium MK follows the signings of Joe Mason, Brennan Dickinson, and Hiram Boateng since the opening of the transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.