Tom Davies: Bristol Rovers sign defender from Coventry City

Tom Davies had spells at Accrington and Portsmouth before joining Coventry

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Tom Davies from fellow League One side Coventry City on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old centre-back made 50 appearances for the Sky Blues during a two-year spell at the Ricoh Arena.

"Tom will add a lot of solidity and quality in the heart of the back four," Rovers boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

"He offers a good level of maturity, physically is in his prime and we hope he will enjoy his best years here."

Rovers have not disclosed the length of Davies' contract with the club.

