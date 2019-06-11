Cece Franck Pepe: Livingston boss Gary Holt recruits defender

Gary Holt has strengthened his defensive options

Livingston have signed French defender Cece Franck Pepe on a two-year pre-contract deal with the option of a third season.

Ex-Marseille and Paris St-Germain youth player Pepe, 22, was on trial at Livi after being at Italy's Rieti last term.

"Cece is an out and out defender and likes to defend, good on the ball, physical and has a bit of pace," boss Gary Holt told the Livingston website.

"All in all, we feel he is a fantastic signing for the club."

