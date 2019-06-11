Women's World Cup 2019: Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan out with broken toe
- From the section Women's Football
Germany midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan could miss the rest of the Women's World Cup after breaking her toe in the opening Group B game on Saturday.
Lyon's Marozsan, 27, played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over China despite the injury but will miss Germany's two remaining group games.
"We'll try to get her back... but I cannot give a precise prognosis," head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.
"You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities."
Marozsan won a fourth straight Champions League title with Lyon in May, and her absence is a blow for Germany before their game against Spain in Group B on Wednesday.
Capped 91 times, Marozsan battled back to full fitness after missing three months from July 2018 with a pulmonary embolism.