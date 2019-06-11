Senegal's Mabye Leye begins coaching career in Belgium

Former Senegal international Mbaye Leye ended his playing career at Belgian club Mouscron

Ex-Senegal international Mbaye Leye will begin a career in coaching at his former Belgian club Standard Liege next season.

His appointment comes after the 36-year-old retired from playing at the end of the last season.

"Mbaye Leye has been chosen by Standard Liege to join our pro team staff and join Eric Deflandre as a duo of assistants to Michel Preud'Homme next season," Standard Liege said in a statement on their website.

"Our club wishes Mbaye Leye a good return to the Meuse and a beautiful development in this direction of his new career."

Leye said on social media that his appointment is a "new challenge."

He is returning to the former Belgian champions where he played from 2010 to 2012 scoring 11 goals in 56 games and helped them to win the 2011 Belgian cup.

He also won the Belgian cup with La Gantoise in 2010 and in 2017 with Zulte-Waregem where he had three spells.

After a spell in France he spent the rest of his career in Belgium, where he also played for Gent, Lokeren and Eupen.

He ended his playing career at Mouscron and last season he scored three goals in his 18 top-flight appearances.

In all, Mbaye netted 124 goals in 369 Belgian top flight league games and featured in 21 European cup matches scoring that goals.

At international level, he was capped seven times by Senegal.