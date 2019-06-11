Europa League: Cliftonville drawn against Welsh side Barry Town in preliminary round

Barry Town qualified for Europe in their second season back in the Welsh Premier League

Irish Premiership play-off winners Cliftonville will face Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United in the preliminary round of Europa League qualifying.

Premiership runners-up Ballymena United face a trip to the Faroe Islands having been drawn against NSI Runavik.

Progres Niederkorn, who conquered Rangers in 2017, will play Cardiff Met.

The first legs are scheduled for 27 June, with the return fixtures on Thursday 4 July.

Cliftonville secured European qualification through the play-offs for a second consecutive year in May, securing the all-important £200,000 prize in the process.

The Reds will host Barry at Solitude later this month before travelling to Cardiff Athletics Stadium at Leckwith, which the Dragons are using as their home venue for European fixtures.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has been presented with the perfect opportunity to scout his opposition, with Barry set to meet Ballymena in a friendly just five days before the first leg.

Ballymena were unable to play the home leg of their Europa League qualifying tie at the Showgrounds

The Sky Blues will host European football at the Showground for the first time in 15 years in the second leg of their tie with Runavik, who currently sit second domestically.

Luxembourg outfit Progres caused a stunning upset two years ago to knock out Rangers with a 2-0 second leg victory.

This year they will face a Cardiff Met side who reached Europe for the first time after their play-off final win over Bala Town.