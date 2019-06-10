Euro 2020 qualifying: Spain 3-0 Sweden

Sergio Ramos' record for most international wins by a player now stands at 123

Sergio Ramos set Spain on course for a comfortable victory over Sweden in qualifying for Euro 2020.

The Real Madrid defender, 33, broke the deadlock at his club's home ground, scoring a second-half penalty for his 20th goal from 165 caps.

Striker Alvaro Morata, 26, also scored a spot-kick in Madrid before fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal, 22, scored his first international goal.

Spain are now five points clear of Sweden at the top of Group F.

Before the game, Ramos was presented with a commemorative plate after Friday's 4-1 win in the Faroe Islands saw him pass former team-mate Iker Casillas' record for most international wins by a player.

The Porto goalkeeper played in 121 victories from 167 internationals so Ramos is also now two behind Casillas' record as Spain's most-capped player.

Elsewhere in Group F, Palermo striker George Puscas scored twice as third-placed Romania won 4-0 away against Malta, while AZ Alkmaar's Bjorn Johnsen scored both goals as fourth-placed Norway beat the Faroe Islands 2-0.

The Czech Republic went level with England at the top of Group A as they won 3-0 at home to Montenegro while Kosovo are third after coming back from 2-1 down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory in Bulgaria, with Elbasan Rashani scoring a stoppage-time winner.

In Group B, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia beat Lithuania 4-1 and Denmark went second behind Group D leaders Republic of Ireland, with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scoring a penalty in their 5-1 win over Georgia.

Austria are third in Group G after West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic scored twice in a 4-0 win in North Macedonia, while group leaders Poland beat Israel 4-0 and fourth-placed Slovenia eased to a 5-0 win in Latvia.