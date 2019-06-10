Match ends, Spain 3, Sweden 0.
Euro 2020 qualifying: Spain 3-0 Sweden
Sergio Ramos set Spain on course for a comfortable victory over Sweden in qualifying for Euro 2020.
The Real Madrid defender, 33, broke the deadlock at his club's home ground, scoring a second-half penalty for his 20th goal from 165 caps.
Striker Alvaro Morata, 26, also scored a spot-kick in Madrid before fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal, 22, scored his first international goal.
Spain are now five points clear of Sweden at the top of Group F.
Before the game, Ramos was presented with a commemorative plate after Friday's 4-1 win in the Faroe Islands saw him pass former team-mate Iker Casillas' record for most international wins by a player.
The Porto goalkeeper played in 121 victories from 167 internationals so Ramos is also now two behind Casillas' record as Spain's most-capped player.
Elsewhere in Group F, Palermo striker George Puscas scored twice as third-placed Romania won 4-0 away against Malta, while AZ Alkmaar's Bjorn Johnsen scored both goals as fourth-placed Norway beat the Faroe Islands 2-0.
The Czech Republic went level with England at the top of Group A as they won 3-0 at home to Montenegro while Kosovo are third after coming back from 2-1 down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory in Bulgaria, with Elbasan Rashani scoring a stoppage-time winner.
In Group B, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia beat Lithuania 4-1 and Denmark went second behind Group D leaders Republic of Ireland, with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scoring a penalty in their 5-1 win over Georgia.
Austria are third in Group G after West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic scored twice in a 4-0 win in North Macedonia, while group leaders Poland beat Israel 4-0 and fourth-placed Slovenia eased to a 5-0 win in Latvia.
Line-ups
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 2Carvajal
- 15Ramos
- 4MartínezSubstituted forLlorenteat 88'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 24mins
- 21Parejo
- 5Busquets
- 19Ruiz
- 11AsensioSubstituted forMorataat 64'minutes
- 9RodrigoSubstituted forOyarzabalat 72'minutes
- 10Isco
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 3Llorente
- 6Hermoso
- 7Morata
- 8Roberto
- 12Oyarzabal
- 14Gayá
- 16Hernández
- 17Iago Aspas
- 20Cazorla
- 22Navas
- 23López
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 18Jansson
- 3Helander
- 6Augustinsson
- 17ClaessonSubstituted forJohanssonat 27'minutes
- 7LarssonSubstituted forIsakat 82'minutes
- 8EkdalSubstituted forOlssonat 86'minutes
- 10Forsberg
- 9Berg
- 22Quaison
Substitutes
- 4Karlsson
- 5Johansson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Hult
- 15Isak
- 16Krafth
- 19Andersson
- 20Olsson
- 21Durmaz
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 72,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home16
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 3, Sweden 0.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Sergio Busquets (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Diego Llorente replaces Íñigo Martínez.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 3, Sweden 0. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Kristoffer Olsson replaces Albin Ekdal.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, Sweden 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Spain. Álvaro Morata draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Filip Helander (Sweden) after a foul in the penalty area.
Isco (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakob Johansson (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Alexander Isak replaces Sebastian Larsson.
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Pontus Jansson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Isco (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Foul by Isco (Spain).
Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Mikel Oyarzabal replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces Marco Asensio.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 0. Sergio Ramos (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Berg.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Attempt missed. Isco (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.