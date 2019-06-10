Adam Dawson: Macclesfield Town midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Adam Dawson initially joined Macclesfield Town on a short-term contract in January

Macclesfield Town midfielder Adam Dawson has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the League Two club.

The 26-year-old joined the club from Chester in January but was ineligible to play having also played for AFC Telford United earlier last season.

"The gaffer spoke highly of me and we spent a lot of time on the training ground," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It was a difficult period not being able to excel and push on."