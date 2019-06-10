James Norwood: Ipswich Town sign striker from Tranmere Rovers

James Norwood was the top scorer in the English Football League last season with 32 goals

Ipswich Town have signed striker James Norwood from Tranmere Rovers on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old helped Rovers to back-to-back promotions from National League to League One after joining in 2015.

"The Club and the fans have stuck with me through some tough times," Norwood told Tranmere's website.

"A key factor for me is that my mum and dad are retired. I wanted to be closer to them, my family and my friends."

During his time with Tranmere, Norwood scored the winning goal against Boreham Wood in the 2017-18 National League play-off final and scored 32 goals last season, more than any other player in the English Football League.

Norwood is the Tractor Boys' third signing of the summer transfer window so far after goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Adam Przybek both joined.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.