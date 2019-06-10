Dave Dickson: Gateshead manager leaves club by mutual consent

Gateshead were docked nine points from this season meaning they dropped from ninth to 17th at the conclusion of the 2018-19 National League season

Gateshead manager Dave Dickson has left the non-league club by mutual consent.

Dickson took charge of the Heed's first team following the conclusion of their 2018-19 National League campaign after Ben Clark's sacking in April.

The club were relegated to the National League North after breaching rules on financial reporting, permitted loans, as well as defaulting on creditors.

A statement from the club said a new management team is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Gateshead will not be appealing against the demotion decision.

However, the club confirmed earlier this week that they intend to remain a "full-time professional outfit".