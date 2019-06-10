Euro 2020 qualifiers: McCarthy 'thrilled' by Republic win over Gibraltar

Mick McCarthy gets into the action as his Republic side secured victory over Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy was "delighted" after a lacklustre 2-0 win over minnows Gibraltar in the Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Brady's injury-time header sealed victory after Joseph Chipolina's own goal to leave the Republic five points clear at the top of Group D.

"Am I happy with the performance? Not really," McCarthy told Sky Sports.

"We got two and they didn't get any. That's 10 points in my pocket - I'm thrilled and delighted."

It was a frustrating night for the Republic after Saturday's impressive 1-1 with Denmark, but McCarthy was upbeat after the Dublin encounter.

He added: "We've had about 30 shots and couldn't score. We ought to be better but it's not easy against a belligerent team. We could be better with our final ball and shots. I'd have taken 1-0.

Double figures

"I don't think people like being positive. Thank goodness I do. The players seemed a bit sad and I'm like 'hold on a moment'.

"We played better against Georgia and Denmark than we did against Gibraltar. But we've dispatched them twice. I'm relieved and happy with 10 points.

"We ought to be better but it's not easy against a belligerent team. We could be better with our final ball and shots. I'd have taken 1-0.

"A lot of our strikers have had long-term injuries. It was great to see Robbie Brady score. He found it hard on Friday physically and he's delighted to score today."

Burnley midfielder Brady, who missed the start of the season with a serious knee injury, entered the fray as a second-half substitute and headed in from a James McClean cross in the third minute of added time.

Delight for Robbie Brady after he doubles the Republic lead in Dublin

"I'm delighted to come on and make a difference. It's been a while since I scored. Obviously I was disappointed not to start," he said.

"It's been a frustrating year. Hopefully it'll be a good one next year.

"Gibraltar are a totally different team to the one we faced in the last campaign, they're more compact and organised. They made it difficult at times but didn't cause us too many problems.

"We could have taken a bit more care and scored a few more. We definitely need to tidy up in the next games if we want to push on."