Women's World Cup: Argentina hold Japan for first point

Argentina had never managed to claim a World Cup point in six previous games

Japan began their quest to reach a third straight final with a poor goalless draw as Argentina earned their first ever point at a World Cup.

The Japanese won the tournament in 2011 by beating the United States, who gained revenge four years later.

An uninspiring contest saw Japan's Yui Hasegawa screw a shot wide from a promising position in the second half - the closest either side came to a goal.

The draw leaves England top of Group D after they beat Scotland on Sunday.

And Phil Neville's side will be confident of collecting another three points when they face the Argentines on Friday.

Coming into the tournament, Carlos Borello's team were 500-1 outsiders to lift the trophy and had a wretched World Cup record, having lost all six of their previous games.

They finished bottom of their group on both previous occasions they had reached the finals, and their delight at the draw was clear to see, with players embracing each other and substitutes running onto the pitch to join in.

Although Japan dominated the match in Paris and had 72% possession, they were kept at bay by the dogged Argentine defence, with Yuika Sugasawa shooting wide from an angle after Kumi Yokoyama's long range shot was parried.

Neither side had a shot on target in the first half, with Argentina striker Flor Bonsegundo's tame strike straight at goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita their best effort on goal.

Much improved Argentina - the stats

This was only the seventh 0-0 draw in Women's World Cup history and the first for either of these sides.

There had been a goal in 40 consecutive games prior to today, with the last 0-0 draw between the United States and Sweden in the 2015 group stage.

Argentina kept their first-ever clean sheet at the tournament. They had previously conceded an average of 5.5 goals per game.

This was a vast improvement for Argentina on their last opening game in 2007 when they lost 11-0 to Germany.

Argentina had only one shot on target, in the 73rd minute - the latest a side has had to wait for a shot on target at the tournament.

Argentina did not have a touch in Japan's box until the 65th minute.

Mana Iwabuchi came on to make her 11th appearance at the World Cup for Japan - all off the bench - a record for substitute appearances.

Mariela Coronel became Argentina's oldest-ever World Cup player at 37 years 355 days.