Match ends, Argentina 0, Japan 0.
Women's World Cup: Argentina hold Japan for first point
Japan began their quest to reach a third straight final with a poor goalless draw as Argentina earned their first ever point at a World Cup.
The Japanese won the tournament in 2011 by beating the United States, who gained revenge four years later.
An uninspiring contest saw Japan's Yui Hasegawa screw a shot wide from a promising position in the second half - the closest either side came to a goal.
The draw leaves England top of Group D after they beat Scotland on Sunday.
And Phil Neville's side will be confident of collecting another three points when they face the Argentines on Friday.
Coming into the tournament, Carlos Borello's team were 500-1 outsiders to lift the trophy and had a wretched World Cup record, having lost all six of their previous games.
They finished bottom of their group on both previous occasions they had reached the finals, and their delight at the draw was clear to see, with players embracing each other and substitutes running onto the pitch to join in.
Although Japan dominated the match in Paris and had 72% possession, they were kept at bay by the dogged Argentine defence, with Yuika Sugasawa shooting wide from an angle after Kumi Yokoyama's long range shot was parried.
Neither side had a shot on target in the first half, with Argentina striker Flor Bonsegundo's tame strike straight at goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita their best effort on goal.
Much improved Argentina - the stats
- This was only the seventh 0-0 draw in Women's World Cup history and the first for either of these sides.
- There had been a goal in 40 consecutive games prior to today, with the last 0-0 draw between the United States and Sweden in the 2015 group stage.
- Argentina kept their first-ever clean sheet at the tournament. They had previously conceded an average of 5.5 goals per game.
- This was a vast improvement for Argentina on their last opening game in 2007 when they lost 11-0 to Germany.
- Argentina had only one shot on target, in the 73rd minute - the latest a side has had to wait for a shot on target at the tournament.
- Argentina did not have a touch in Japan's box until the 65th minute.
- Mana Iwabuchi came on to make her 11th appearance at the World Cup for Japan - all off the bench - a record for substitute appearances.
- Mariela Coronel became Argentina's oldest-ever World Cup player at 37 years 355 days.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 1Correa
- 13Gomez
- 2Barroso
- 6Cometti
- 3Stabile
- 16BenítezSubstituted forCoronelat 79'minutes
- 11BonsegundoSubstituted forLarroquetteat 77'minutes
- 8BravoSubstituted forSantanaat 64'minutes
- 14Mayorga
- 10Banini
- 9Jaimes
Substitutes
- 4Sachs
- 5Santana
- 7Oviedo
- 12Garton
- 15Potassa
- 17Coronel
- 18Chavez
- 19Larroquette
- 20Ippolito
- 21Juncos
- 22Menéndez
- 23Pereyra
Japan
- 18Yamashita
- 22ShimizuBooked at 38mins
- 4Kumagai
- 12Minami
- 3Sameshima
- 7NakajimaSubstituted forEndoat 74'minutes
- 6SugitaBooked at 45mins
- 17Miura
- 14Hasegawa
- 9SugasawaSubstituted forTakaradaat 90'minutes
- 20YokoyamaSubstituted forIwabuchiat 57'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Ikeda
- 2Utsugi
- 5Ichise
- 8Iwabuchi
- 10Sakaguchi
- 11Kobayashi
- 13Takarada
- 15Momiki
- 16Miyagawa
- 19Endo
- 21Hirao
- 23Miyake
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
- Attendance:
- 25,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 0, Japan 0.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Agustina Barroso.
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sole Jaimes (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Saori Takarada replaces Yuika Sugasawa.
Attempt missed. Hina Sugita (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Mariela Coronel (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eliana Stabile with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mana Iwabuchi (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mana Iwabuchi (Japan).
Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sole Jaimes.
Attempt blocked. Sole Jaimes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Mariela Coronel replaces Lorena Benítez.
Foul by Yui Hasegawa (Japan).
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Mariana Larroquette replaces Flor Bonsegundo.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Jun Endo replaces Emi Nakajima.
Attempt saved. Flor Bonsegundo (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Yuika Sugasawa (Japan).
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yuika Sugasawa (Japan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sole Jaimes (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Estefanía Banini.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Vanesa Santana replaces Linda Bravo.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Kumi Yokoyama.
Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Virginia Gomez.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Agustina Barroso.
Attempt missed. Yuika Sugasawa (Japan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Kumi Yokoyama (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Second Half
Second Half begins Argentina 0, Japan 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Argentina 0, Japan 0.
Booking
Hina Sugita (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hina Sugita (Japan).
Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Lorena Benítez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Estefanía Banini (Argentina).
Booking
Risa Shimizu (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.