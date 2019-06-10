Becky Jane: Liverpool Women sign former Reading Women defender

Becky Jane won the Women's Super League Two title with Reading in 2015

Liverpool Women have signed defender Becky Jane after her contract expired with fellow FA Women's Super League side Reading.

The 27-year-old made more than 100 appearances in eight years with the Royals after joining them from Chelsea.

"It's going to be a big change but one I'm really excited about. I think it's time for a fresh start," she said.

"From playing against Liverpool, they've got a good work ethic and a good team togetherness."

