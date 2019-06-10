Ben Thompson: Millwall midfielder agrees new 'long-term' contract

From the section

Ben Thompson scored four times in 13 matches after returning from a loan spell at Portsmouth in January

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Championship club.

Thompson, 23, has played 106 games for the Lions since making his debut in a League Cup tie against Southampton in August 2014.

He helped Millwall win promotion from League One in 2017 and spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Portsmouth.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: "Ben's progression has been remarkable."

The length of Thompson's new deal has not been disclosed.