Ben Thompson: Millwall midfielder agrees new 'long-term' contract

Millwall's Ben Thompson
Ben Thompson scored four times in 13 matches after returning from a loan spell at Portsmouth in January

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Championship club.

Thompson, 23, has played 106 games for the Lions since making his debut in a League Cup tie against Southampton in August 2014.

He helped Millwall win promotion from League One in 2017 and spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Portsmouth.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: "Ben's progression has been remarkable."

The length of Thompson's new deal has not been disclosed.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you