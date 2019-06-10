Matt Green: Grimsby Town sign ex-Salford City forward

Green (left) joined Salford City from Lincoln City on a free transfer last December

Grimsby Town have signed forward Matt Green on two-year deal following his release by fellow League Two side Salford City.

Green, 32, scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Ammies last season.

The former Birmingham City and Lincoln striker missed Salford's play-off win last month after being shown a red card in the last game of the regular season.

"It's a big club - you realise that as soon as you walk in through the door," Green told the club website.

"It's great for me to be able to come here and play back in the Football League, and hopefully add some quality to the team."

The striker was released by newly promoted Salford on Saturday.

