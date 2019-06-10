Everton: Jonjoe Kenny to complete Schalke switch on season-long loan

Jonjoe Kenny's last appearance for Everton came in their 3-2 defeat at Newcastle in March

Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny is moving to Bundesliga side Schalke on a season-long loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

The England Under-21 international will join the German club after competing in the European Under-21 Championship, which starts in Italy this weekend.

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League last term as they finished eighth.

Schalke are now managed by former Huddersfield head coach David Wagner.

Kenny, who had loan spells at Wigan and Oxford earlier in his career, made his Everton debut in 2016 and has gone on to play 40 games for the club.

Germany has become an increasingly popular destination for young English players looking to further their experience.

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, while West Ham's Reece Oxford (Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg) and Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim) have also spent time there on loan.