Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day five

Fifa Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

Canada started their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign with a narrow win over Cameroon, while Argentina claimed a shock draw against Japan on day four of France 2019.

The South Americans had lost all six of their previous matches at World Cups, shipping 33 goals, but they were resolute in the first stalemate of the tournament.

So what can we expect from day five ?

Who's playing?

New Zealand begin their Group E campaign against the Netherlands at Stade Oceane in Le Havre (14:00 BST).

Chile then face Sweden in the Group F opener at Roazhon Park in Rennes (17:00 BST).

Defending champions the USA get under way against Thailand in Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims (20:00 BST).

Players to watch

New Zealand v Netherlands:

Vivianne Miedema scored twice in the Netherlands' 4-2 win over Denmark in the final of Euro 2017

Vivianne Miedema Nationality: Dutch Position: Striker Club: Arsenal Age: 22

Vivianne Miedema underlined her reputation as one of the best players in the world during a stellar 2018-19 season for Arsenal that contained personal and team accolades.

The Women's Super League's top scorer was pivotal to Arsenal collecting their first WSL title since 2012, with a contribution of 22 goals and 10 assists from her 20 appearances.

That also brought the former Bayern Munich player recognition from her peers when she was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year in April.

Miedema who has scored 58 goals in 75 games for the Netherlands, will be hoping to propel the Dutch to success in France, as they look to build on their triumph at Euro 2017.

Chile v Sweden:

Nilla Fischer is playing at her fourth World Cup for Sweden

Nilla Fischer Nationality: Swedish Position: Centre-back / central midfield Club: Linkopings Age: 34

Rock solid in defence or midfield Nilla Fischer makes up for a lack of pace with her expert reading of the game.

The heartbeat of the Wolfsburg side that has won four league titles, five German Cups and a Champions League trophy during her six seasons at the club, the 34-year-old is poised to return to her homeland after the World Cup to play for Linkopings.

USA v Thailand:

The USA have never lost a game when Alex Morgan has scored

Alex Morgan Nationality: American Position: Forward Club: Orlando Pride Age: 29

The "boss", as Alex Morgan is introduced at Orlando Pride home games, registered her 100th international goal in April and at the age of 29 arrives in France at the peak of her powers.

Her status as one of the most recognised American players of her generation was underlined by her inclusion in Time magazine's 100 most influential people for 2019.

After playing a limited role in the USA's success in 2015, she is set to form a deadly triumvirate of attacking talent alongside Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, as the USA seek to retain the trophy for the first time.

What are Tuesday's key stats?

New Zealand have failed to win any of their 12 previous World Cup games (D3 L9) - the most games any nation has played without a win.

The Netherlands' only victory in the finals came at the 2015 tournament against New Zealand in their opening game.

Chile have lost six of their last eight matches (D2), since a 3-2 win over Australia in Sydney in November 2018.

Sweden failed to win a game at the 2015 tournament, the first time they'd gone through the finals without a win. The Swedes drew their three group games before a 4-1 defeat by Germany in the last 16.

The USA and Thailand's only previous meeting ended in a 9-0 friendly win for the world champions in Colombus in September 2016.

Thailand qualified after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 Asia Cup. They lost on penalties to Australia in the semi-final.

Despite being champions, the USA qualified through winning the 2019 Concacaf Women's Championship. They won all five games in qualification, scoring 26 goals without conceding.

Thailand's Orathai Srimanee celebrates her 31st birthday the day after the game. She scored Thailand's first two goals in their 3-2 group stage win over Ivory Coast in 2015.

USA head coach Jill Ellis could become the first person to win the World Cup twice as a coach, having been also in charge in 2015.

What are the big stories of the day?

The reigning champions may start the World Cup as Fifa's number one ranked side but the USA's preparations for the tournament have not been entirely serene.

Former goalkeeper Hope Solo has been vocal in her criticism of Jill Ellis, saying the US coach struggled under pressure in 2016 - and was reluctant to analyse goals that had been conceded.

In response Ellis said: "Comments are comments.

"For me personally, I feel, over the past five years, I've made a lot of important decisions. I have processes to make those decisions and own those processes.

"At this point, everything and every focus is about this group of players that are here and now."

Aside from that, there is also the matter of the current US squad taking legal action against the US Soccer Federation in the build-up to the tournament.

The discrimination lawsuit relates to equal pay and working conditions, with players like Lloyd, Rapinoe and Morgan urging the governing body to "promote gender equality".

Did you see?

