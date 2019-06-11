Tuesday's Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ojo, Kent, Celtic, Ntcham, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers plan to send new signing Jake Hastie and fellow winger Glenn Middleton out on loan. (Sun)

Liverpool have agreed to send winger Sheyi Ojo, 21, to Rangers on loan but the Anfield club have not yet made a decision about Ryan Kent's future after he spent last season at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Ojo is expected to join up with Rangers for pre-season training next week. (Daily Express)

Leeds United want to sign Kent, 22, on loan. (Yorkshire Post)

And Rangers target Kent, 22, is open to a move to Leeds. (Leeds Live)

Belgium v Scotland Quotes, stats & pick your Scotland XI

Captain Andy Robertson has urged Scotland to be fearless against Belgium in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels. (Sun)

Robertson says Scotland will have to "suffer" for spells against the Belgians, who are the world's top-ranked men's side. (Times - subscription required)

Scotland women forward Erin Cuthbert says the side cannot wait until half-time to regroup like they did against England, with Shelley Kerr's side facing Japan next in the World Cup. (Daily Express, print edition)

Cuthbert's team-mate Lisa Evans admits Scotland showed England too much respect in Sunday's defeat. (Daily Mail, print edition)

New Celtic winger Marian Shved can star for Ukraine, says their manager Andriy Shevchenko. (Herald - subscription required)

A potential bid from West Ham United for Marseille's Morgan Sanson could have have a knock-on effect in the French club's pursuit of Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Daily Record)

Reports in Belgium have credited Celtic with an interest in Dinamo Zagreb defender Amir Rrahmani, who is also being linked with Standard Liege. (Scotsman)

Forward Niall McGinn could return from an ankle injury in time for Aberdeen's Europa League qualifying campaign. (Sun)

Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman is a target for FC Cincinnati. (Daily Record)