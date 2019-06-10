Anwar El Ghazi: Aston Villa complete signing of Netherlands winger from Lille

Anwar El Ghazi scored Villa's first goal in the Wembley play-off win over Derby - his sixth strike of the season

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi from French side Lille.

The 24-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan with Villa and scored in their play-off final win over Derby, has now signed a four-year contract.

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be.

"He's ready for the step up to the Premier League. He's a young player who has an awful lot of potential."

Smith is confident that El Ghazi, who is a product of the Amsterdam academy at Dutch giants Ajax, can be made even better, after scoring six times in 37 appearances in Villa's promotion-winning season.

"It's now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has." said Smith. "He'll be a great addition to the squad for next season."

El Ghazi is Villa's second signing of the summer, following last week's addition of Birmingham City forward Jota.

