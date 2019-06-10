Women's World Cup 2019: Record 6.1m watch England beat Scotland on BBC TV

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Neville's classy touch, a samba hat-trick & a throwback celebration

England's win over Scotland in the Women's World Cup on Sunday was the UK's most watched women's football match of all time, drawing a peak of 6.1m viewers on BBC television.

The figure - 37.8% of the available audience - breaks the previous record of 4m viewers for England's Euro 2017 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Ellen White and Nikita Parris scored as England claimed victory in Nice.

World Cup coverage on the BBC continues across TV, radio and online.

The Scots next play Japan on Friday 14 June at 14:00 BST, while England face Argentina in their second group game later the same day, at 20:00.

Scotland are playing in their first World Cup while England reached the semi-finals at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

Monday's Women's World Cup fixtures

Group D: Argentina v Japan (17.00 BST, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer)

Group E: Canada v Cameroon (20.00 BST, Red Button & BBC iPlayer)