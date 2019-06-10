Women's World Cup: Nikita Parris can be the best in the world - Lucy Bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Neville's classy touch, a samba hat-trick & a throwback celebration

England's Nikita Parris could develop into one of the world's best strikers, according to her team-mate Lucy Bronze.

Parris, 25, scored the Lionesses' opening goal of their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign in their 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday.

The Women's Super League's all-time top scorer signed for European champions Lyon in May.

Bronze, who joined Lyon in 2017, said: "Nikita can be as good as she wants to be, that's the truth."

The right-back continued: "She has all the attributes she needs to be one of the best strikers in the world, she has been showing that all season.

"She has been prolific, she has got an eye for goal, she is tenacious, she is quick and has speed and energy.

"We've had a really good partnership over the last four years and we enjoy playing with each other."

Liverpudlian Parris secured the move from Manchester City to France after four seasons at the WSL club.

Parris was the winner of the Footballer Writers' Women's Footballer of the Year award in April, after scoring 19 league goals and lifting the FA Cup with City.

At international level, she missed out on a place in the England squad as a 21-year-old at the 2015 World Cup, but competed at Euro 2017 and now has 35 caps for her country.

Parris admitted to being nervous before making her World Cup debut in front of 16,000 fans at Nice's Allianz Riviera.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I sat in my hotel room and said to Abbie [McManus] my team-mate, 'I've got butterflies'," she said.

"It was the first time. I hadn't experienced a moment like that. But ultimately I stuck with myself and thought - what two things can you bring to the game today? That's passion, and drive, and all the rest came for me."

Parris' penalty puts England in the lead

England manager Phil Neville echoed the sentiments of Bronze, saying: "Nikita is an example of the work England and Man City have done.

"We've challenged them 16 months ago to be best players in the world in their position. We've seen a player develop from being a really good WSL player to signing for the best team in the world.

"You've seen a little snippet of what a special player we've got."

England will now head to Le Havre for Friday's Group D match with Argentina, before returning to Nice to face Japan on Wednesday, 19 June.