Tottenham defender Danny Rose admits he is unsure of his future at club

Danny Rose started in Tottenham's Champions League final defeat by Liverpool

England defender Danny Rose admits he does not know if he will still be at Tottenham next season.

The left-back, who made 37 appearances and started in the Champions League final loss to Liverpool, says he will have to "wait and see" whether he returns to the club.

"If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great," the 28-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I don't know what the future holds now but I'm looking forward to a break."

Rose added: "It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on."

Rumours surrounding Rose's future have been circulating in recent weeks and the England international says it's "no secret" his name has been mentioned as a potential player on the move.

"I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens," he added. "Either way, I'm prepared for whatever happens.

"Last season I didn't play as much as I wanted. This season I've played quite a bit, it's been really good."