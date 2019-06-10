Monday's Scottish Gossip: Scotland, World Cup, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr admits her side underperformed in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 World Cup defeat by England and must regroup for Friday's second Group D match against Japan. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers face competition from Leeds United for the signature of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who was on loan at Ibrox last season. (Daily Record)

'It was a bit harsh' 'Positive' Kerr laments England penalty award in Scotland loss

Kent, 22, is close to agreeing another year on loan at Rangers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Leeds have made approaches to Liverpool over Kent and fellow winger Harry Wilson, 22, who has also been linked with Rangers. (Football Insider)

Striker Eduardo Herrera is expected to return to Necaxa in Mexico, having been loaned there by Rangers last season. (Sun)

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has reportedly unfollowed all of his team-mates on a social media platform, prompting speculation about his future at the club. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock and Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell plays down speculation linking him with a move away from Rugby Park, having been linked with Celtic. (Sun)

O'Donnell's Killie team-mate Eamonn Brophy is eager to hold on to the Scotland number nine jersey after starting in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cyprus. (Sun)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke believes he has the players and the game plan to take something from Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium. (Daily Record)

Midfielder John McGinn has urged Scotland to "be nasty" in Brussels as they take on the Group I leaders. (Scotsman)

McGinn says Scotland must show consistency as well as promise as they seek to reach the Euro 2020 finals. (Times - subscription required)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard says David Moyes replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford was like "charging an iPhone with a Nokia charger". (Standard)