Women's World Cup: Who are the stars to watch out for?

The 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup is under way, but just how much do you know about the potential stars of the tournament?

Which player has scored the most international goals? Who collects trophies for fun? Who is the highest-rated female player on Fifa 19? Find out all you need to know below.

Women's World Cup schedule

Dog stops interview, weird walls & Becks' good luck message

90-second freestyle rap on the Lionesses

Nikita Parris: England's lucky charm

With 47 goals in 104 games, Nikita Parris is the all-time top scorer in the Women's Super League. Meanwhile, England have never lost a game in which she has scored.

Find out more about Nikita Paris here

Marta: The greatest ever?

The captain of Brazil is the all-time Women's World Cup top scorer with 15 goals in 17 games.

Find out more about Marta here

Alex Morgan: A global icon

United States forward Alex Morgan was named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2019, one of only two footballers - along with Mohamed Salah - to make the list.

Find out more about Alex Morgan here

Wendie Renard: France's serial winner

Wendie Renard has won more than 25 major trophies - including six Champions League titles - with Lyon since 2006.

Find out more about Wendie Renard here

Sam Kerr: The game's next superstar

Australia's Sam Kerr is the highest-ranking female player in the Fifa 19 video game. Her rating of 89 is higher than Salah (88).

Find out more about Sam Kerr here

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.