Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day four

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Neville's classy touch, a samba hat-trick & a throwback celebration

Fifa Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and App.

England began their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign with a narrow win over Scotland on Sunday, while Italy shocked Australia with a late winner.

Elsewhere, Brazil striker Cristiane became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick as her side cruised past Jamaica.

So what can we expect from day four?

Who's playing?

Argentina begin their Group D campaign against Japan at the Parc des Princes in Paris (17:00 BST).

Canada then face Cameroon in the Group E opener at Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson (20:00 BST).

Where can I follow them?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

BBC Two will show Argentina v Japan live from 16:45 BST, while full coverage of Canada v Cameroon will be available on the Red Button from 19:45.

There will also be live text coverage of both matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Argentina v Japan:

Sole Jaimes (right) could make her World Cup debut against Japan on Monday

Sole Jaimes Nationality: Argentine Position: Striker Club: Lyon Age: 30

Sole Jaimes struggled for game time at Lyon last season, only featuring five times in the league, but any player would struggle if they were vying for the same place as Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The 5ft 10in striker has played for Argentina at the past two Copa America tournaments, scoring five goals at the 2018 edition, although she missed their World Cup play-off against Panama because of club commitments.

The South Americans have never won a World Cup game and the combative Lyon forward could be crucial in their attempts to upset Japan.

Saki Kumagai scored the decisive penalty in the 2016 Women's Champions League final and was named as the Player of the Match

Saki Kumagai Nationality: Japanese Position: Centre-back / central midfield Club: Lyon Age: 28

Described by England full-back and Lyon team-mate Lucy Bronze as "the ultimate perfectionist", Japan's captain, Saki Kumagai, is comfortable playing at centre-back or in central midfield.

And she will feel at home in France given that she has represented Lyon since 2013, winning a host of honours - including a league, domestic cup and Champions League treble in 2018-19.

An assured presence in the Japan backline, she appeared at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, as well as the 2012 Olympics.

Canada v Cameroon:

Christine Sinclair needs just four goals to become the all-time leading goalscorer in internationals

Christine Sinclair Nationality: Canadian Position: Forward Club: Portland Thorns Age: 35

Canada's captain, Christine Sinclair, remains one of their most important players despite the fact she turns 36 on 12 June.

The vastly experienced forward has scored a mammoth 181 goals in 282 outings for her nation since she made her debut aged 16 in 2000.

The 2019 edition will be her fifth appearance at a World Cup and she will hope her side can match or better their fourth place in 2003, which remains their best finish in the competition.

Ajara Nchout (right) has represented Cameroon in five major tournaments

Ajara Nchout Nationality: Cameroonian Position: Striker Club: Valerenga Age: 26

A pacy forward who plies her trade in Norway with Valerenga, Ajara Nchout will lead the line for Cameroon if their star player Gaelle Enganamouit continues to struggle with her fitness.

Having spent time in Russia, the USA and Sweden previously, Nchout joined Norwegian side Sandviken in 2018 where she scored 15 goals in 19 games and finished as the league's second-top scorer before joining Valerenga the following season.

Despite being only 26 years old, Nchout has already featured for Cameroon at the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 World Cup, where she scored once in four appearances.

What are Monday's key stats?

This will be the third World Cup game between Argentina and Japan, with the two sides being drawn against each other in the 2003 and 2007 Group Stages (Japan winning both games, 6-0 and 1-0).

This will be Argentina's third appearance at a World Cup, having lost all six of their previous games at the tournament by an aggregate score of 33-2.

Japan are one of seven ever-present sides making their eighth appearance at this year's World Cup - reaching the final in each of the last two editions (winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015).

This will be the first ever meeting between Canada and Cameroon at a World Cup.

Cameroon will play in the World Cup for only the second time having reached the last 16 on their World Cup debut in 2015.

Canada forward Adriana Leon scored six goals in the 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship - only the USA's Alex Morgan scored more (7).

Did you see?

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Brazil's Cristiane scores a hat-trick on day 3

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.