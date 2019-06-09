Scotland 'back in the mix', says Callum McGregor after win over Cyprus

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We'll relish going toe-to-toe with Belgium'

Callum McGregor says Scotland are "right back into the mix" for Euro 2020 qualification after beating Cyprus and insists the side will "relish" Tuesday's meeting with Group I leaders Belgium.

McGregor started as the Scots claimed their second win in the group against the Cypriots, moving them on to six points with second-placed Russia.

"The manager has done a lot of work getting the belief in us that we can do something," said McGregor of new boss Steve Clarke.

"We took an early hit in Kazakhstan [losing 3-0 in March] so to get the win puts up right back into the mix and gives us confidence we can do something.

"It's the one the boys are going to relish [playing Belgium]. When you go and play against these top players you want to test yourself and see how close you can get to them. We'll be set up well and try and counter and nick something. You try and enjoy it. It's why you play football - to play against the best, test yourself, and see where you're at."

Group favourites Belgium are currently top of the world rankings and have nine points out of nine in Group I, having beaten Russia, Cyprus and, on Saturday, Kazakhstan.

And winger Ryan Fraser said of Scotland's approach: "It's not a free hit. People say it is, but you can't go into the game thinking that.

"You need to try and get something and we'll go there with a more defensive mindset and need them to be on a bad night and us a very good night but we've got confidence and we'll see what happens."